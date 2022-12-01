A Swiftie Holiday Gift Guide For The Biggest Taylor Swift Fans In Your Life

Unless you're one of the 2 million lucky people who managed to actually come out of the chaotic Eras Tour presale with tickets, you're probably going to need more gift ideas for the Taylor Swift fan in your life. Any self-respecting Swiftie probably already has the new album Midnights on CD or vinyl too. Luckily, Swift's management team has already dropped the news that the Taylor Swift Holiday Shop is now available. The interactive store website features gifts based on seven of the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter's albums including evermore, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), and Speak Now. We're also lucky that Taylor has so many dedicated and creative fans making their own custom merchandise on Etsy.

We've put together the best Taylor Swift-themed products online to help you find the perfect gift for the Swifties in your life (or yourself) without breaking the bank this holiday season. Let's get shopping!