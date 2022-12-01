A Swiftie Holiday Gift Guide For The Biggest Taylor Swift Fans In Your Life

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 1, 2022

Unless you're one of the 2 million lucky people who managed to actually come out of the chaotic Eras Tour presale with tickets, you're probably going to need more gift ideas for the Taylor Swift fan in your life. Any self-respecting Swiftie probably already has the new album Midnights on CD or vinyl too. Luckily, Swift's management team has already dropped the news that the Taylor Swift Holiday Shop is now available. The interactive store website features gifts based on seven of the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter's albums including evermore, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), and Speak Now. We're also lucky that Taylor has so many dedicated and creative fans making their own custom merchandise on Etsy.

We've put together the best Taylor Swift-themed products online to help you find the perfect gift for the Swifties in your life (or yourself) without breaking the bank this holiday season. Let's get shopping!

Taylor Swift performs at the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2017 in New York.
- "May Your Holidays Go 'All Too Well'" Card - $5.99+

Photo: Courtesy of KraftStreetPaperCo on Etsy

- Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl - $29.99

- Taylor Swift: This Is Our Song Book- $13.37

- Taylor Swift Midnights Vinyl Wall Clock - $38.91

Photo: Courtesy of amydsgns on Etsy

- "Please Picture Me" Umbrella - $50

- "Anti-Hero" Movie Poster - $21.00+

Photo: Courtesy of TheWhimsyCommittee on Etsy

- Jack Leopards Hip Bag - $35

- "In This House We Listen to Taylor's Version" Doormat - $22.99+

Photo: Courtesy of BayouTrendsDesigns on Etsy

- 1989 Hat - $35

- Speak Now Hat - $35

- "SwiftTea" Mug - $16.99

Photo: Courtesy of KailynsCraftsCo on Etsy
Taylor Swift
