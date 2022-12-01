Jack Harlow Announces His 2023 Residency In Las Vegas

“I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022. The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023,” Harlow said in a press release. “See y’all there!”



“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023,” added Ronn Nicolli, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas. “We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”



The Generation Now artist has spent a good portion of the fall on the road for his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour with City Girls. He's also been busy hosting the MTV VMA's, working on his debut film role in the White Men Can't Jump reboot and preparing for awards season after he was nominated for three Grammys.



Harlow is currently on the road for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.



Make sure to purchase your tickets for Jack Harlow's 2023 residency in Las Vegas now before it's too late.