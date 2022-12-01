Watch Courteney Cox Photobomb Unsuspecting 'Friends' Fans

Courteney Cox surprised some unsuspecting Friends fans in a new Instagram video. In the clip, the actress explained that she decided to give some fans of the iconic sitcom a once-in-a-lifetime experience by photobombing their photos during their visit to the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

"I am working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time for me to surprise Friends' fans and photobomb their shots," Cox said. She then went on to hide behind the iconic orange couch from the show placed in front of the water fountain from the opening title sequence. While fans posed, Cox popped up behind the couch and photobombed their pictures.