Watch Courteney Cox Photobomb Unsuspecting 'Friends' Fans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 1, 2022
Courteney Cox surprised some unsuspecting Friends fans in a new Instagram video. In the clip, the actress explained that she decided to give some fans of the iconic sitcom a once-in-a-lifetime experience by photobombing their photos during their visit to the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.
"I am working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time for me to surprise Friends' fans and photobomb their shots," Cox said. She then went on to hide behind the iconic orange couch from the show placed in front of the water fountain from the opening title sequence. While fans posed, Cox popped up behind the couch and photobombed their pictures.
When the fans looked at their photos and saw Cox, who portrayed Monica Gellar on the show, they were ecstatic. "It's Monica!" one fan yelled after seeing the photo. One fan was even brought to happy tears upon seeing the photo. All of the fans were able to meet and hug Cox after the photobomb and also took a group photo with everyone who participated in the surprise meeting. "Don't you hate a photo bomber?" Cox captioned the sweet video.
In May 2021, Cox reunited with her former co-stars for the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. "It was an incredible time," Cox told her costars at the time per People. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be - not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."