Billie Eilish 'Didn't Feel Sexy' With Blonde Hair
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 2, 2022
Billie Eilish delighted fans when she traded her iconic bright green hair for blonde during the Happier Than Ever era. However, the singer has recently revealed that she wasn't a fan of the change.
"I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blond,” she told Highsnobiety in a new interview. "When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me].”
She also shared why she decided to go platinum blonde and ditch the oversized clothes for more revealing fashion. “People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn’t change. That’s why I went so far to the other side,” she said.
Eilish went on, "I was trying to prove, ‘Hey, f—k you guys, I can do whatever I want.’ Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it’s not gonna be a f—king headline.”
However, the singer made sure to emphasize that her oversized outfits are definitely not a thing of the past. "It’s not that you wear one thing, and that’s your new style — you f—king keep wearing a bunch of s—t,” she added.