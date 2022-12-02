BTS' RM Drops Debut Album With Star-Studded Features

RM is the latest member of BTS to release a solo album. Indigo arrived on Friday, December 2nd, and sees the K-Pop sensation teaming up with major American artists like Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak.

The BTS leader and rapper's debut solo album follows the release of fellow bandmates J-Hope's Jack In The Box and Jin's "The Astronaut." The releases came after the group announced they would be taking a brief hiatus from group activities to pursue solo endeavors. In October, the group's label Big Hit revealed the hiatus would continue as the group prepares to start their mandatory military service in South Korea with the eldest member, Jin starting first. the group will officially reunite sometime in 2025.

"I tried to balance the team and myself through this whole decade, but it was really hard because BTS really required a lot of time and a lot of mind and heart,” RM told NME. "I feel like I was stuck at some big stone and I couldn’t move because it was like, ‘OK, now I’ve got to really concentrate on my own thing’.”

For Indigo's opening track, "Yun," the rapper enlisted neo-soul icon, Erykah Badu. According to NME, after hearing her on Robert Glasper's "Afro Blue," she was the only person he wanted on the song. “Her voice is really magical and has its own power – it’s like a spell. It really changes me and moves me somewhere.”

In addition to the album, RM also released a music video for the penultimate track on the album, "Wild Flower" featuring youjeen. The cinematic video sees the RM rap his verses as he makes his way through scenic outdoor surroundings amid fireworks and thunderstorms.