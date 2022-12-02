Garbage Truck Hits Indiana Bridge Causing Fiery Blast, Driver Uninjured

One Indiana garbage truck driver is lucky to be alive after hitting an overpass, causing a massive explosion. Daily Mail reported that the driver miraculously walked away from the explosion unscathed.

The entire incident was caught on dramatic video. The footage shows the top of the truck slamming into the overpass. That's when it burst into flames. The explosion was so large that people who lived nearby could feel it.

Mark Salcedo Jr. lives near the overpass. He told FOX 59 News that he was getting ready for work at the time of the explosion. He said that the blast caused his house to shake so much that it almost knocked him over.

Salcedo also said that he saw the truck driver walk away from the truck when the flames died down

