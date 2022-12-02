Garbage Truck Hits Indiana Bridge Causing Fiery Blast, Driver Uninjured
By Ginny Reese
December 2, 2022
One Indiana garbage truck driver is lucky to be alive after hitting an overpass, causing a massive explosion. Daily Mail reported that the driver miraculously walked away from the explosion unscathed.
The entire incident was caught on dramatic video. The footage shows the top of the truck slamming into the overpass. That's when it burst into flames. The explosion was so large that people who lived nearby could feel it.
Mark Salcedo Jr. lives near the overpass. He told FOX 59 News that he was getting ready for work at the time of the explosion. He said that the blast caused his house to shake so much that it almost knocked him over.
Salcedo also said that he saw the truck driver walk away from the truck when the flames died down
Check out the fiery blast at the link below:
Indiana garbage truck hits overpass then explodes in fiery blast driver miraculously survives https://t.co/WUqIQdNmjd— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 1, 2022
According to Salcedo, the bridge only has an 11-foot, 8-inch clearance and trucks often underestimate the height. He says that this isn't the first time he's seen an accident like this happen at the overpass and that it happened at least once or twice a month.
The operator of the truck has not been identified and the bridge was later closed for inspection.