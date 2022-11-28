Adele Freaks Out After Spotting Shania Twain At Her Las Vegas Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 28, 2022
Adele was floored after she found out that the Queen of Country Pop music Shania Twain came to see one of her Las Vegas residency shows. It turns out the vocalist didn't know Shania was in the audience until after the show ended so she took to Instagram to share just how thrilled she was.
"Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” Adele wrote over a photo of her walking right passed Shania. She also added a finger emoji to point out the star who was captured wearing a brown hat and smiling at Adele with a hand under her chin.
Just two weeks ago, Adele kicked off her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency after postponing the production just one day before the show was to debut in January. "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," the hitmaker said in a teary video at the time. "We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”
Adele made sure the new show was worth the wait and lucky fans who have been in attendance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace have shared videos showing pianos on fire, rain falling from the ceiling, and even a stunning disappearing. The singer's 32-night residency will run until March 25th, 2023.