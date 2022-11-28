Adele Freaks Out After Spotting Shania Twain At Her Las Vegas Show

Adele was floored after she found out that the Queen of Country Pop music Shania Twain came to see one of her Las Vegas residency shows. It turns out the vocalist didn't know Shania was in the audience until after the show ended so she took to Instagram to share just how thrilled she was.

"Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” Adele wrote over a photo of her walking right passed Shania. She also added a finger emoji to point out the star who was captured wearing a brown hat and smiling at Adele with a hand under her chin.