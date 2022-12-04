Selena Gomez & Dua Lipa 'Would Love' To Collaborate

Fans may be getting a Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez collaboration in the near future. The two pop stars revealed at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch that they're both fans of each other and would love to work together.

When the outlet asked Dua if she would be down to collaborate with Gomez, she replied "I love Selena! If something came up, yeah, sure." The British pop star was honored as Hitmaker of the Year along with Elton John for their smash hit collaboration "Cold Heart."



Later on, Variety caught up with Selena and the singer shared the same sentiment. "Oh my god, where is she?" Selena said after finding out Dua would want to collaborate. "I would love that too," she said.

Gomez went on to praise her fellow hitmaker. "I think she was such a breath of fresh air. I love how she kinda came and made it to the scene for dance to come back in a good way. I think that’s powerful, I think she’s beautiful," she said.

Last month, fans got a better look at Gomez's personal life with the release of her documentary My Mind and Me. She was also recognized at the brunch for a song of the same name. Meanwhile, Dua recently wrapped up her massively successful Future Nostalgia tour. Just before the last show in Tirana, Albania, Dua revealed that she received Albanian citizenship.

The two stars were seen talking together at the event so hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to hear what their collaboration would sound like.