Dua Lipa Teases The Title Of Her New Album: 'It's Different'

Dua Lipa has given fans more information on her next album! During her recent Variety interview with Elton John, the singer opened up about how progress on her follow-up to Future Nostalgia is coming along.

Earlier this year, the British pop star revealed that the album was halfway finished. Now, "it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive,” she told Variety. “So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

During the interview, Dua and Elton also revealed how their smash hit collab "Cold Heart" came to be. “Luckily enough, I’d met her at the AIDS Foundation event,” Elton revealed. “In our fight against AIDS, we are desperately in need of younger voices to get people to listen, and she is an incredible live performer, so I knew she would be perfect. So David and I took her to dinner and said, ‘We’ve got this song. …’”

“And my first answer was ‘Yes, absolutely,’” Dua added, “but they were like, ‘Well, listen to it before you agree to it,’” she continues, laughing. “I was in Malibu writing for my new album, and they sent it to me very early one morning. We were on FaceTime — even though we’re friends, it’s still surreal being on FaceTime with Elton and David — and I remember I was in my bikini by the pool, wearing a cowboy hat for some reason. … ”

Elton jumped in, “And I said, ‘You’ve got to listen to it by the pool — loud,' and within a day or so, she said, ‘I’m in,’ and that was that.”