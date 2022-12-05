Taylor Swift is easily the biggest artist in America. With the success of her latest album Midnights, her upcoming Eras Tour, and a handful of 2023 Grammy nominations, it seems like she's having one of the best years of her career.

As 2022 winds down, a new report has determined which Taylor Swift album fans love most in every state. USBettingReport.com used Google Trends to figure out the most searched album from the singer-songwriter in each state in the US.

Her 2006 debut self-titled album and her most recent Midnights were both left out of the data leaving the following albums from her well-loved discography: Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), and Evermore (2020).

According to their findings, the first of Swift's surprise pandemic albums, Folklore, was the most-liked album. A total of 22 states had Folklore as their favorite album. In second place was Lover with 7 states, followed by Reputation with 6 states. The albums Red, Reputation, and Evermore all tied with a total of 5 states.

Check out the full list of every state's favorite Taylor Swift album: