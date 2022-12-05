Julia Roberts Wears Hilarious Gown Covered In George Clooney Photos

The hilarious dress was designed by the creative director of the Italian label Moschino, Jeremy Scott. "The lovely Julia Roberts in custom Moschino styled by the equally lovely Elizabeth Stewart," he wrote in a post to Twitter.

While Clooney has yet to publicly share his reaction to the dress, there's no doubt he got a kick out of it as the actor is known for his pranks on co-stars. Roberts and Clooney recently reunited on the big screen in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

During the press for the film, the long-time friends recently revealed they never considered dating. “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship,” Clooney told Access Hollywood in October. “We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”