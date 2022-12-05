Kid Cudi Says It Took Him 5 Days To Finish Enough Songs For A New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
December 5, 2022
Kid Cudi is on a mission to make new music for what may be his final album (for now).
On Friday, December 2, the Cleveland, Ohio native hopped on Twitter to reveal what he's been working on lately. In his tweet, Cudder shared his goal for the week. He explained that he wanted to cook up a "whole new album worth of songs." So far, the "Do What I Want" rapper said that he's already got 11 tracks completed and might make up to 14 records. The album, when completed, would be the follow-up to his recent LP and accompanying Netflix special Entergalactic.
11 songs in 5 days. My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14 😶🌫️— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 2, 2022
Made 6 new songs in 3 days— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 1, 2022
"11 songs in 5 days," Kid Cudi tweeted. "My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14 😶🌫️"
The update on his upcoming album comes a couple of months after Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, hinted at his retirement from music. During a radio interview, the seasoned artist admitted that he wants to put his rapping alter ego "on the back burner" to focus on other projects.
“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that," Mescudi said. "I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi."
Following the interview, Cudi took to Twitter to assure fans that he's got one more album in him before he quits completely. In addition to possibly leaving music behind, the Grammy award-winning artist announced his plans to release a clothing line and write a book. He revealed on Twitter that he already wrote the first chapter, but he also admitted that writing the book is "scary" at times.
"Started writing the first chapter of my book," the rapper tweeted. "Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning."
There's no word on when his upcoming album will drop. Hopefully it won't be the last time we hear Cudi on wax.