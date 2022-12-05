Kid Cudi Says It Took Him 5 Days To Finish Enough Songs For A New Album

"11 songs in 5 days," Kid Cudi tweeted. "My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14 😶‍🌫️"



The update on his upcoming album comes a couple of months after Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, hinted at his retirement from music. During a radio interview, the seasoned artist admitted that he wants to put his rapping alter ego "on the back burner" to focus on other projects.



“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that," Mescudi said. "I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi."



Following the interview, Cudi took to Twitter to assure fans that he's got one more album in him before he quits completely. In addition to possibly leaving music behind, the Grammy award-winning artist announced his plans to release a clothing line and write a book. He revealed on Twitter that he already wrote the first chapter, but he also admitted that writing the book is "scary" at times.



"Started writing the first chapter of my book," the rapper tweeted. "Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning."



There's no word on when his upcoming album will drop. Hopefully it won't be the last time we hear Cudi on wax.