Paramore Announce Album Release Show In Their Home State

According to Opry.com, tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 A.M. Fans can register starting now until December 6th at 10:00 P.M. CST for the Fair AXS Ticketing in which "a limited number of fans will be emailed on Dec 7 with instructions on how to purchase tickets via the Fair AXS ticket offer that happens on Dec 8."

This Is Why marks the first album from Paramore since 2017's After Laughter. "For so many reasons I don't even have words for, I think we are about to experience our happiest, most fulfilling moments as Paramore," frontwoman Hayley Williams said in a statement when the project was first announced. "And when I say, 'WE,' I do hope by now you know what I mean."

So far, fans have been treated to the titular single "This Is Why," and their second single "The News" is set to drop on December 8th.