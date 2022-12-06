Angry Texas Woman Hits Store Employee With Car After Fight About Cigarettes

A Texas woman is behind bars after allegedly punching a convenience store employee in the face and hitting her with her car.

It all went down at a store in the 5100 block of 82nd Street in Lubbock in January 2022, KAMC reports. Suzie Dylan Ham, 35, was booked Sunday (December 4) into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon where she remains on a $45,000 bond.

Police arrived to the scene to find the store employee lying on the ground in the parking lot surrounded by witnesses. "(The victim) was screaming in pain and appeared to be in shock. Her left leg and arm were hurting extremely badly. (She) advised that her head was hurting. I observed blood on the inside of (the victim’s) mouth and I spoke with her," a police report states.

Here's what happened, according to court records: Ham entered the store to buy cigarettes. When the store employee asked for ID, the situation escalated and Ham was "yelling and causing a scene." Ham was asked to leave. That's when she "went outside and began to bang on the window of the store." The store employee then went outside to speak with Ham, but Ham punched her in the face before getting into her pickup truck. While the victim was trying to get the truck's license plate, Ham put her car in reverse, hitting the store employee.

"(The victim) advised she grabbed onto the bed of the listed vehicle in an attempt to prevent herself from going underneath the listed vehicle. (The victim) advised she was pushed backwards but lost her grip and fell to the ground where she hit her head. While (the victim) was on the ground (Ham) continued to reverse the listed vehicle and the back right tire ran over (the victim's) left leg," the police report states. Ham then drove away.

Witnesses described Ham as "angry" and said she had a "violent demeanor." Surveillance footage obtained by police was consistent with the victim's story.

