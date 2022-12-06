Michael Bublé Gets Tattoo In Honor Of Baby No. 4

Michael Bublé officially has another tattoo in honor of his kids. Over the weekend, the singer shared a video of himself getting the name of his fourth child, daughter Cielo, tattooed on his arm. The tattoo of her name now sits above the names of Bublé's other three children he shares with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

"Hey everybody I thought I'd take you on a little tattoo journey. It's time to get the fourth child tattooed on the wrist here at Tabua Tattoo Company," he said in the new video on Instagram. The tattoo artist hilariously tried to convince Bublé to get something bigger like the "Monkey King" or a "demon," but the singer said he'd stick to "the name of my little girl, my daughter."