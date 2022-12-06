Michael Bublé Gets Tattoo In Honor Of Baby No. 4
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 6, 2022
Michael Bublé officially has another tattoo in honor of his kids. Over the weekend, the singer shared a video of himself getting the name of his fourth child, daughter Cielo, tattooed on his arm. The tattoo of her name now sits above the names of Bublé's other three children he shares with his wife Luisana Lopilato.
"Hey everybody I thought I'd take you on a little tattoo journey. It's time to get the fourth child tattooed on the wrist here at Tabua Tattoo Company," he said in the new video on Instagram. The tattoo artist hilariously tried to convince Bublé to get something bigger like the "Monkey King" or a "demon," but the singer said he'd stick to "the name of my little girl, my daughter."
The video then shows Bublé taking deep breathes as he waits in the chair. "What if we just end [the tattoo]? What if we just call her C?" he joked. "Let me just call my wife and see if C is a good name, not Cielo."
The singer made it through the tattoo and exclaimed "we did it, we finished," before showing off the completed tattoo. "Thanks Andrew and Tabua tattoo company," Bublé wrote in the caption. "I've got enough space for at least six more kids. They will have one syllable names."
Bublé and Lopilato welcomed their fourth baby back in August. She joined 4-year-old Vida, 6-year-old Elias, and 9-year-old Noah. "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!" the couple wrote on Instagram at the time of her birth.