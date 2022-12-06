Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Intimate Photos From Their US Trip

As the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to the US together for the first time since 2014, the trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan dropped. A photo of Prince William and Kate was featured in the first look at the show as Harry says, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." For the final part of the dramatic teaser, Meghan Markle joins in and asks viewers, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

According to royal sources, the release of the dramatic teaser was a "coordinated campaign" to overshadow Prince William and Kate's visit to the US. Friend of the royal family Hugo Vickers also told the outlet, "Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”