Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Intimate Photos From Their US Trip
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 6, 2022
Prince William and Princess Kate shared some behind-the-scenes photos from their trip to the United States for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The glamourous photos are black-and-white and show the royal couple lovingly looking into each other's eyes before walking out onstage to award five individuals £1 million each to help fund green innovations in an effort to curb the current climate crisis.
"Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony," they wrote from their official Twitter account. "Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!" The other photos show Kate clapping for William as he talks on stage as well as individual shots of the two royals.
Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony 🌎🏆— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 6, 2022
Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them! pic.twitter.com/csrOEn0Hpe
As the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to the US together for the first time since 2014, the trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan dropped. A photo of Prince William and Kate was featured in the first look at the show as Harry says, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." For the final part of the dramatic teaser, Meghan Markle joins in and asks viewers, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"
According to royal sources, the release of the dramatic teaser was a "coordinated campaign" to overshadow Prince William and Kate's visit to the US. Friend of the royal family Hugo Vickers also told the outlet, "Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”