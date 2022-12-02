Prince Harry & Meghan Are Trying To 'Disrupt' Prince William's US Trip

Earlier this week, the trailer for the highly-anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries was finally released. According to sources, the release date was picked for a specific reason.

A palace insider told Page Six, that the release of the dramatic teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan is believed to be a "coordinated campaign" to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to the United States. The insider claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to "disrupt and clash" with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.



Friend of the royal family Hugo Vickers also told the outlet, "Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”

The first look at Netflix's Harry & Meghan was released on Thursday morning (December 1st) and features a photo of the couple sitting behind a serious-looking William, Kate, and Queen Consort Camilla from the 2019 Commonwealth Day service.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says as the black-and-white photo plays on the screen.

Another well-placed royal insider added, "If the Sussexes are worried they’ll look diminished and less credible in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour in this new era, they’ve overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses’ visit this week.”

However, it was reported that Harry and Meghan wanted to delay the release of the show until 2023 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix settled on a December 8th release date to coincide with the November release of season 5 of The Crown.