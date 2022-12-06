SZA Reveals Massive Tracklist For Her Anticipated 'S.O.S' Album

The album also features new collaborations with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, who appears at the end of the album. There's no word on what ODB's contribution will be. It could range from an unreleased verse, a familiar sample or just a clip from a past interview. Fans will have to find out when it drops later this week.



Fans were instantly hype about the tracklist but some seemed upset that Isaiah Rashad doesn't appear on the album. Both TDE artists have spent the past few years appearing on one another's projects. Isaiah contributed to "Pretty Little Birds" on Ctrl while SZA hopped on both The Sun's Tirade (2016) and The House Is Burning (2021) albums.



Her new tracklist comes after SZA made her grand appearance on Saturday Night Live with host Keke Palmer. She performed her single "Shirt" and also debuted her new song off the album, "Blind."



S.O.S. drops December 9.

