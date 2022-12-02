TakeOff's Alleged Murderer Arrested In Houston For Fatal Shooting

The rapper, born Kirsnik Ball, was shot and killed outside of the 810 Billiards and Bowling in Downtown Houston on November 1. Quavo was walking away from an argument amongst the group they were with when shots were fired. TakeOff was hit in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were numerous videos that showed the horrific scene but police didn't officially name a suspect in the case until now.



Cameron Joshua was arrested on November 22 for two counts of felony possession of a weapon. After he was caught, police did not immediately label him as the prime murder suspect. However, they knew Joshua was there on the night in question after an unknown witness told them he had a gun on him while he was out on bond for previous charges.



TakeOff was laid to rest last month during a massive homegoing service at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Quavo, Offset, his Quality Control family, Drake, Cardi B and others were there to say goodbye to him.

