Video Shows Rattlesnake Being Pulled From Arizona Topgolf Ball Dispenser

By Ginny Reese

December 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Imagine enjoying a nice outing with friends at Topgolf and finding a rattlesnake where your ball should be. Sounds like the stuff nightmares are made of. But, it really happened!

The Tribune reported that video of the incident shows a large rattlesnake being removed from the ball dispenser at an Arizona Topgolf. Snake catcher Marissa Maki with Rattlesnake Solutions was able to safely remove the animal.

Maki said, "It definitely would have been scary if... you reached down to get your ball and there's a rattlesnake in there. I've been to this Topgolf before for fun, and not once did I think a rattlesnake would be in the ball dispenser. I will now, though."

Thankfully, the Topgolf course hadn't opened up for the day when the snake was found, so it didn't get the chance to pop up on some unsuspecting guests.

Maki said, "I've actually gotten a rattlesnake at this same Topgolf before and coworkers of mine have removed some as well. It is surrounded by desert, so you are in their habitat. I wouldn't say it's an unusual place to find one."

The snake was taken to a wilderness area and safely released.

Check out the video of the snake capture below, posted by Rattlesnake Solutions:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.