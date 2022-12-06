Video Shows Rattlesnake Being Pulled From Arizona Topgolf Ball Dispenser

Imagine enjoying a nice outing with friends at Topgolf and finding a rattlesnake where your ball should be. Sounds like the stuff nightmares are made of. But, it really happened!

The Tribune reported that video of the incident shows a large rattlesnake being removed from the ball dispenser at an Arizona Topgolf. Snake catcher Marissa Maki with Rattlesnake Solutions was able to safely remove the animal.

Maki said, "It definitely would have been scary if... you reached down to get your ball and there's a rattlesnake in there. I've been to this Topgolf before for fun, and not once did I think a rattlesnake would be in the ball dispenser. I will now, though."

Thankfully, the Topgolf course hadn't opened up for the day when the snake was found, so it didn't get the chance to pop up on some unsuspecting guests.

Maki said, "I've actually gotten a rattlesnake at this same Topgolf before and coworkers of mine have removed some as well. It is surrounded by desert, so you are in their habitat. I wouldn't say it's an unusual place to find one."

The snake was taken to a wilderness area and safely released.

Check out the video of the snake capture below, posted by Rattlesnake Solutions: