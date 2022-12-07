Backstreet Boys Debut Their Claymation Personas For New Festive Video

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Backstreet Boys are getting into the Christmas spirit in an exciting new way. The boy band has released a new video for one of the holiday songs "Christmas in New York" and they've enlisted their animated counterparts to star in the accompanying music video.

In the video, claymation versions of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson sing along to their song and embark on holiday traditions throughout the city. The group takes in the holiday sights like Santa and his elf taking donations with a red bucket and a decked-out Times Square.

The claymation version of the group also goes window shopping at Macy's 34th Street and ice skates in Rockefeller Center. "Church bells in the night/ Times Square lit up bright/ Skaters in the Plaza after dark/ And if it's meant to be/ Well then maybe you and me/ Could take a carriage ride through Central Park, hey," the group sings for the track's festive chorus.

The track ends on a sentimental note with the band singing, "All the elves are busy/ On Macy's eighth floor/ It's good to know there is still a miracle on 34th/ But what I love the most/ Is holding you this close/ This is what they made the Season for."

A Very Backstreet Christmas was released in October and marked the group's very first holiday album. In addition to "Christmas in New York" the album featured other originals like "Together" and "Happy Days," as well as Christmas classics like "White Christmas," "Silent Night," and more.

