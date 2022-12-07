Meghan Markle Opens Up About Past 'Suicidal Thoughts' In Emotional Speech

"And when you’ve been through anything that’s challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing," she shared.

Markle continued, "We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience. It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don’t see a way out.”

The Duchess of Sussex continued, "But ultimately if you feel like there’s someone else that has a lived experience they’ve gotten to the other side, and gave example of resilience, an example of ‘there is a happy ending’, I think that’s what most people are probably seeking out in those moments."

“And that’s why I made the decision to just say ‘if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there’s hope' then it’s worth every second of whatever comes with it."