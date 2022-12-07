Meghan Markle Opens Up About Past 'Suicidal Thoughts' In Emotional Speech
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 7, 2022
[The following article contains mentions of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org]:
Meghan Markle opened up about why she decided to reveal that she had suicidal thoughts to the public in 2021. Markle and her husband Prince Harry were honored at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Tuesday night (December 6th). While being named "Ripple of Hope" laureates for their humanitarian work, Markle took the moment to talk to the crowd about how important it is to speak out about mental health.
When asked why she chose to reveal that the pressure and "character assassination" she received as a working member of the royal family made her feel like she "didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan told the crowd per Page Six, "I don’t want anyone to feel alone," and added that many people "don't see a way out."
"And when you’ve been through anything that’s challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing," she shared.
Markle continued, "We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience. It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don’t see a way out.”
The Duchess of Sussex continued, "But ultimately if you feel like there’s someone else that has a lived experience they’ve gotten to the other side, and gave example of resilience, an example of ‘there is a happy ending’, I think that’s what most people are probably seeking out in those moments."
“And that’s why I made the decision to just say ‘if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there’s hope' then it’s worth every second of whatever comes with it."