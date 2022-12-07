Nearly $500K In Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Arizona This Week

If you played the lottery this week in Arizona, you may be one of many lucky winners. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that there were several winning tickets across the state, including some worth well over $50,000.

According to Arizona Lottery officials, someone won the $335,694 jackpot in the Triple Twist draw game on December 6th. That ticket was purchased in Peoria at the Circle K located at 8270 W. Cactus Road. The winning numbers from the drawing on Tuesday night were 4, 8, 16, 27, 30, and 32.

Two winning tickets were sold for the Powerball drawing on December 5th. The first one was sold at Sun Mart in San Simon located at 2521 W. Business 10. The lucky person who bought the ticket also purchased the PowerPlay option, making the earnings worth $100,000.

A second winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Tucson at the One Stop Market located at 15390 West Ajo Highway. The winning numbers from Monday night's drawing were 35, 45, 47, 54, 55, and a red Powerball of 14.

Were you one of the lucky winners? Check your tickets!