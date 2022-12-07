Tory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial

The charge was filed while jury selection was under way. Lanez was previously on house arrest in the weeks leading up to the trial. However, a judge decided to restore his freedom so that he can properly prepare for the upcoming proceedings. The Sorry 4 What artist is accused of shouting "Dance, b***h" before he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet while they sat in his Cadillac Escalade outside of a party in Hollywood Hills in 2020.



Meg initially told police that she simply stepped on glass amid concerns about everyone's safety and the political climate at the time. Later on, she accused Lanez of deliberately shooting her shot in the foot. Medical records show that the "Body" rapper had bullet fragments in her foot following surgery. She also claimed that Lanez tried to buy her and her former best friend Kelsey Harris' silence by bribing them. He denied all the allegations on several occasions and even rapped about the case on his Daystar album.



Opening statements for the trial are set to begin on December 12.

