Tory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial

By Tony M. Centeno

December 7, 2022

Tory Lanez
Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez has been hit with another charge right before his anticipated trial with Megan Thee Stallion.

According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, December 6, the Alone at Prom artist was charged with felony gross negligent discharge of a firearm. Lanez previously pled not guilty to felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. His new charge is a deportable offense, since he's a Canadian citizen, and also carries a potential six-year prison sentence. If convicted on all three charges, he still faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months. The time from his new charge would be service concurrently.

The charge was filed while jury selection was under way. Lanez was previously on house arrest in the weeks leading up to the trial. However, a judge decided to restore his freedom so that he can properly prepare for the upcoming proceedings. The Sorry 4 What artist is accused of shouting "Dance, b***h" before he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet while they sat in his Cadillac Escalade outside of a party in Hollywood Hills in 2020.

Meg initially told police that she simply stepped on glass amid concerns about everyone's safety and the political climate at the time. Later on, she accused Lanez of deliberately shooting her shot in the foot. Medical records show that the "Body" rapper had bullet fragments in her foot following surgery. She also claimed that Lanez tried to buy her and her former best friend Kelsey Harris' silence by bribing them. He denied all the allegations on several occasions and even rapped about the case on his Daystar album.

Opening statements for the trial are set to begin on December 12.

