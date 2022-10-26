Tory Lanez Placed On House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion Trial Begins

Lanez's defense attorney reminded the judge that no charges were ever filed in the case. Alsina posted the allegations to his Instagram timeline complete with bloody photos of his injuries. Although the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the claims, it has yet to result in any charges. Lanez has also denied his involvement in the fight and avoided talking about the subject in general during interviews.



The judge ended up meeting them halfway by placing the Canadian artist under house arrest until the trial begins on November 28. Lanez will have to wear an ankle monitor and be confided to his home beginning on Friday.



Tory Lanez previously pleaded not guilty after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion outside of a party while they were inside an SUV. He was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, the rapper could face up to 22 years in prison.

