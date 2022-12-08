Friends Of TakeOff's Murder Suspect Believe He's 'Being Framed'

“I know him. He's not like that," the anonymous friend said. "I honestly feel like they got the wrong guy. He doesn’t get mad or hostile. He’s very nice and thoughtful. That’s all I have to say. I feel he is being framed.”

Another close friend, rapper Jmali, told the outlet that he and others were "shocked" by the allegations. Jmali said he didn't think of Clark, also known as "DJ Pat" as the violent type. Even if Clark had a gun on him that night, Jmali suggested that whatever transpired must've been an accident.



“You could see by the reactions of everyone that we’re shocked because that's not the type of person [Clark] is,” Jmali said. “...He was about business, not violence.”



“Pat was similar to Takeoff in that he was quiet and just went about his business,” Jmali added. “That’s why this is so surprising to everyone here.”



Clark is currently facing a murder charge after he was arrested earlier this month. He's being held on a $2 million bond. Since his arrest, Clark has asked a judge for funds to help hire a private investigator to build his defense. His legal team asserted that he's innocent.

