Taylor Swift Shows Off Directing Skills In 'All Too Well' BTS Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 8, 2022
Taylor Swift has released some intimate behind-the-scenes footage of her time directing and filming her critically acclaimed All Too Well: The Short Film. The never before seen footage shows Swift directing Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien through their scenes and explaining the emotions behind them.
Early on in the video, Swift enthusiastically reacts to an intimate scene with the two actors kissing. "Beautiful. Now laugh," she directs Sink while watching the footage on a monitor. Swift also seems to be a hands on director. During the dinner party scene, Swift grabs their hands and shows them how exactly she wants them to hold each other's hands. "We want to see them on the table. That's why it's embarrassing," she tells the actors.
At the end, Swift thanks the crew and goes on to explain the emotions she wanted to portray in the film and the lyrics. “Like we’re watching a person lose an element of innocence and naivite and watching her turn it into something beautiful,” she says. “In the old her, there’s a stoism and seriousness, and a stillness but a sadness. She’s fine, but she’s not who we met… Like we’re watching a person come of age.”
Earlier this year, the short film took home the award for Favorite Music Video at the American Music Awards as well as Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, where she also announced her latest album Midnights.
Next year, All Too Well: The Short Film will be up for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Check out the short film below!