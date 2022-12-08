Taylor Swift has released some intimate behind-the-scenes footage of her time directing and filming her critically acclaimed All Too Well: The Short Film. The never before seen footage shows Swift directing Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien through their scenes and explaining the emotions behind them.

Early on in the video, Swift enthusiastically reacts to an intimate scene with the two actors kissing. "Beautiful. Now laugh," she directs Sink while watching the footage on a monitor. Swift also seems to be a hands on director. During the dinner party scene, Swift grabs their hands and shows them how exactly she wants them to hold each other's hands. "We want to see them on the table. That's why it's embarrassing," she tells the actors.