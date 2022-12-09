Dove Cameron's New Song Was Inspired By '2000s Demi More'

Earlier this week, Cameron spoke to People about her inspiration for the track after performing it for the first time at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday, December 2nd. The track samples of Edwyn Collins' 1995 hit "A Girl Like You." Cameron gave the Scottish post-punk innovator a shout-out in her post, writing, "edwyn collins i love you !!!"

She revealed that the song was inspired by Demi Moore's character in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. "That has been one of my favorite songs for like 15 years. When I saw that scene in Charlie's Angels, when she's laying in front of a fire and you find out that she's a villain and it's playing 'A Girl Like You,' I was arrested. I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I've always loved it."

Cameron went on, "And one day, we just had this idea. I was like, 'Oh my god, it would be so fun to cover on tour.' And we were like, 'What if we just flip the narrative? What if we just said, 'You've ever met a girl like me before'?"

Check out the track below!