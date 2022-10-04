Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she felt "pushed into doing IVF" with her husband, Travis Barker. The reality tv star opened up about the process during her recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away,'” Kourtney said on the podcast per Page Six. “So I felt a little bit pushed.”

She also revealed that she and Barker are "now done with IVF" and are hoping that "God Blesses [them] with a baby." Kourtney currently has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign.

As for Barker, he shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. According to Page Six, he also maintains a relationship with his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana.

Last month, Kourtney revealed that the couple had decided to take a break from their IVF journey. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she shared in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. During the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians and before they married each other in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, the couple documented the ups and downs of their experience with IVF.

Now that the second season of The Kardashians is in full swing, Kourtney teased that fans could see some behind-the-scenes footage from her intimate wedding to Barker. "We don't know yet," she replied. "I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don't know if we're going to keep it for home video or share it with the world."