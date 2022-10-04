Kourtney Kardashian Says She Felt 'Pushed Into Doing IVF' With Travis

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she felt "pushed into doing IVF" with her husband, Travis Barker. The reality tv star opened up about the process during her recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away,'” Kourtney said on the podcast per Page Six. “So I felt a little bit pushed.”

She also revealed that she and Barker are "now done with IVF" and are hoping that "God Blesses [them] with a baby." Kourtney currently has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign.

As for Barker, he shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. According to Page Six, he also maintains a relationship with his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana.

Last month, Kourtney revealed that the couple had decided to take a break from their IVF journey. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she shared in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. During the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians and before they married each other in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, the couple documented the ups and downs of their experience with IVF.

Now that the second season of The Kardashians is in full swing, Kourtney teased that fans could see some behind-the-scenes footage from her intimate wedding to Barker. "We don't know yet," she replied. "I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don't know if we're going to keep it for home video or share it with the world."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.