Lady Gaga Caught 'Faking A Boomerang' In New Instagram Post

Fans took to the comments to poke fun at the beloved performer. "Someone said she put the BOOMER in Boomerang & I've been screaming ever since," one fan hilariously wrote. "I'm laughing but at the same time kinda obsessed with this clip she's cute," wrote another. Some fans pointed out that she actually pulled off the fake boomerang. "But why did she nail it?" asked one fan with another replying, "her oscar skills are really paying off."



Speaking of Oscar skills, Gaga is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel to the hit 2019 film Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. According to a report from Deadline, production for Joker: Folie à Deux is set to start in December. The Hollywood Reporter also noted Gaga's "new Quinn exists in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who most recently appeared in 2021’s The Suicide Squad as well as several other films."

Last month, Robbie reacted to the news of Gaga portraying Harley saying, "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."