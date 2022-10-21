Watch Lady Gaga Vibe Out To This Beyoncé Track While DJing At A Party

Lady Gaga was seen dancing to a track from Beyoncé's latest album RENAISSANCE during a dinner party in Los Angeles last night, Thursday, October 20th. The party was hosted Dom Pérignon and the hitmaker was there to celebrate her partnership with the company.

Fans took to social media to share videos of Gaga behind the DJ booth with fellow artist Hana. In one video, Gaga is seen vibing out to "Pure/Honey" off Beyoncé's beloved album RENAISSANCE. "What an iconic moment," Rolling Stone writer Tomás Mier wrote about Gaga spinning her fellow pop icon.

Gaga and Beyoncé have teamed up twice for tracks on their late 2000s albums. On Beyoncé's I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008), the stars joined forces for the song "Video Phone." Beyoncé then showed up on Gaga's 2009 album The Fame Monster for the fan favorite, "Telephone."