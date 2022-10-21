Watch Lady Gaga Vibe Out To This Beyoncé Track While DJing At A Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 21, 2022
Lady Gaga was seen dancing to a track from Beyoncé's latest album RENAISSANCE during a dinner party in Los Angeles last night, Thursday, October 20th. The party was hosted Dom Pérignon and the hitmaker was there to celebrate her partnership with the company.
Fans took to social media to share videos of Gaga behind the DJ booth with fellow artist Hana. In one video, Gaga is seen vibing out to "Pure/Honey" off Beyoncé's beloved album RENAISSANCE. "What an iconic moment," Rolling Stone writer Tomás Mier wrote about Gaga spinning her fellow pop icon.
Gaga and Beyoncé have teamed up twice for tracks on their late 2000s albums. On Beyoncé's I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008), the stars joined forces for the song "Video Phone." Beyoncé then showed up on Gaga's 2009 album The Fame Monster for the fan favorite, "Telephone."
Queen @LadyGaga DJs @Beyonce’s “Pure/Honey” at Dom Perignon event in LA 🥹🪩 pic.twitter.com/zGwVA6Hnjg— Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) October 21, 2022
Other videos shared from the night showed Gaga singing and dancing along to some of her own songs including "Replay" from her 2020 album Chromatica. After wrapping up her massively successful stadium tour for the album, Gaga is now preparing for her upcoming role in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie À Deux.
Taking on the beloved character Harley Quinn, Gaga got a stamp of approval from the actress behind one of the most popular live-action versions of Quinn, Margot Robbie. "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it," she said in response to Gaga taking on the role.
Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to hit theaters on October 4th, 2024.
I seriously don’t know who allowed me to breathe the same air as @ladygaga … but damn. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ATzvktaqzU— Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) October 21, 2022