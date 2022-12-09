Lauv & His Fans Have Festive Sing-Along To "I Like Me Better"

Staying on the topic of loneliness, Lauv started his next song "Modern Loneliness" which was the final single from his debut album How I'm Feeling. During his performance on the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Musical Festival in September, Lauv revealed the deeper meaning behind the song. Before starting the emotional song, Lauv encouraged the Jingle Ball audience to let the people who mean the most know that you love them.

For his final song of the night, Lauv pulled out one of his biggest hits to date. When the unique synthesizer sound effect started, the arena was filled with the crowd's excited cheers, ending the night with a loud and joyful sing-along.

In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.