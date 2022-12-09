Lauv & His Fans Have Festive Sing-Along To "I Like Me Better"
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 10, 2022
Lauv helped ring in the holidays at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday, December 9th. The singer-songwriter released his sophomore album, All 4 Nothing, earlier this year, so it was fitting that the opening song for his Jingle Ball set was the titular track, "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)."
"This next song is the total opposite of the last one," Lauv joked when he followed it up with "I'm So Tired," which saw Lauv team up with pop peer Troye Sivan for the catchy track and was featured on his 2019 compilation album I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist). After declaring he was "so tired of love songs," Lauv's next track was the conflicted "F---, I'm Lonely." "I can't say the words, but if you know it you can say it," Lauv told the audience about the NSFW song, and of course, they came through.
Staying on the topic of loneliness, Lauv started his next song "Modern Loneliness" which was the final single from his debut album How I'm Feeling. During his performance on the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Musical Festival in September, Lauv revealed the deeper meaning behind the song. Before starting the emotional song, Lauv encouraged the Jingle Ball audience to let the people who mean the most know that you love them.
For his final song of the night, Lauv pulled out one of his biggest hits to date. When the unique synthesizer sound effect started, the arena was filled with the crowd's excited cheers, ending the night with a loud and joyful sing-along.
In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.