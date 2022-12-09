"I'm feeling so Grinchy tonight," Lizzo said. "I'm definitely 100% that Grinch."



It wouldn't be a Lizzo show without a cameo from her infamous flute. She busted it out during a special Grinch-mix of "Truth Hurts" and her last song of the night, "Juice." Her run on the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour comes after she wrapped up her own Special tour with Latto. She began her 23-city tour in Sunrise, Fla before she hit up other major cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and more until she wrapped up in Los Angeles last month. A week after the tour ended, Lizzo released her documentary on HBO Max called Love, Lizzo. In it, she tells her life story her own way.



"Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max," Lizzo said in a press release. "From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”



The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One. The trek officially kicked off off on November 29th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, the annual tour will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta and Tampa, before wrapping up in Fort Lauderdale/Miami on December 18th.