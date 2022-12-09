These Are iHeartRadio's Top Artists Of 2022: See The List
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 9, 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, iHeartRadio has revealed our most-played artists and songs of the year. To compile lists of the top 10 artists and the top 10 songs of the year by category, we tallied the total audience spings (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations across the nation and on the iHeartRadio app.
The Top Overall Artist of the year went to Doja Cat who earned an impressive 3.6 billion spins, which is one billion more than our most-played artist of the year in 2021, Ariana Grande. Of course, the rapper's hits were also included in this year's Top 10 Overall songs of 2022.
However, the Top Overall Song of the year went to "Stay" by The Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber, who also made it to the Top Overall Artists list. Keep scrolling to see the full list of songs and artists that listeners couldn't get enough of in 2022!
Top Overall Artists 2022
- Doja Cat
- Harry Styles
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
- Lil Nas X
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Post Malone
- Drake
Top Overall Songs 2022
1 - “Stay” by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
2 - "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
3 - "As It Was" by Harry Styles
4 - "Ghost" by Justin Bieber
5 - "That's What I Want" by Lis Nas X
6 - "Need To Know" by Doja Cat
7 - "Woman" by Doja Cat
8 - "Big Energy" by Latto
9 - "First Class" by Jack Harlow
10 - "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran