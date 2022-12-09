As 2022 comes to an end, iHeartRadio has revealed our most-played artists and songs of the year. To compile lists of the top 10 artists and the top 10 songs of the year by category, we tallied the total audience spings (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations across the nation and on the iHeartRadio app.

The Top Overall Artist of the year went to Doja Cat who earned an impressive 3.6 billion spins, which is one billion more than our most-played artist of the year in 2021, Ariana Grande. Of course, the rapper's hits were also included in this year's Top 10 Overall songs of 2022.

However, the Top Overall Song of the year went to "Stay" by The Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber, who also made it to the Top Overall Artists list. Keep scrolling to see the full list of songs and artists that listeners couldn't get enough of in 2022!

Top Overall Artists 2022

Top Overall Songs 2022

1 - “Stay” by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber