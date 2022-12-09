Weezer just dropped the latest single and music video from their upcoming Sznz: Winter project, and it's a must-see.

"I Want A Dog" is the newest track from the band's upcoming EP, the final installment of the seasonal records that is expected to be released on the Winter Solstice on December 21, per NME. Weezer dropped the colorful lyric video for the single on Friday (December 9), which starts with a simple acoustic guitar riff as Rivers Cuomo sings, "I want a dog to curl up beside me/ I want a dog 'cause he would keep me company/ I want a dog 'cause he would look out for me/ Cheer me up when I don't think I'll make it."

The video starts out simple enough with a statue overturned in the middle of the snowy woods as . However, as the video continuously zooms away, you start to see some unique and even otherworldly sights, from a creature playing guitar to several UFOs hovering above the Earth. And, of course, there's no shortage of adorable pups throughout that will have you also saying "I want a dog."

As the song hits its more rock-edged sound, the video gets trippier, with vivid colors filling the screen as the scenes transform into a concert venue and an empty hallway to two dogs surrounded by musicians playing guitars while standing on a neon yellow guitar to the pups playing their very own instruments.

Cuomo recently teased the single by sharing some AI-generated lyrics with fans to see if they could determine which was the real song and which was created by artificial intelligence.

Check out Weezer's new lyric video for "I Want A Dog" below.