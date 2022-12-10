Gucci Mane Just Dropped An 80-Song Album That's Taking Over The Internet

By Dani Medina

December 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gucci Mane just dropped a new album that's longer than Avatar 2.

The 80-song album, So Icy Boyz: The Finale, was released on Thursday (December 8). This marks the "Look Ma I Did It" rapper's second project in as many months. The run time on this bad boy? Three hours and 45 minutes.

The four-disc project, which is produced by Zaytoven, includes songs old and new, plus features from 2 Chainz, Offset, Quavo, Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, Pooh Shiesty and Lil Tjay, just to name a few. A slew of artists on Gucci Mane's record label 1017 are also featured. Sleuths on Twitter discovered that while the project has 80 songs on it, 24 of them are new or recently released.

News of Gucci Mane's tremendously long project elicited some hilarious takes from the internet.

"Literally dropped an Avengers flick length album," one user said.

"i scrolled through that So Icy Boyz album and thought I was trippin 🤣 Gucci a wild man for droppin an 80 song project 😭," said another.

"Gucci Mane dropped 80 songs?? don’t text me for 2 days," another user said.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Listen to Gucci Mane's So Icy Boyz: The Finale below:

Gucci Mane
