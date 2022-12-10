Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, it's unlikely the Duke of Sussex will make a return to his home country.

Royal biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six that he can't imagine a scenario where they'll "be welcome" in the United Kingdom. "I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England," he said. Bower also said it's unlikely Harry and Meghan will be on the guest list for King Charles III's coronation.

Bower's reasoning for this conclusion comes as Harry and Meghan continue to distance themselves from the royal family. "I think he's just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don't think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here. And … with her, she's finished now for sure. And he's on the verge of being finished," Bower said.

As far as the coronation goes, however, Bower said Charles III "hates confrontation" — so what happens in the coronation scheduled for May is pretty up in the air right now. "That’s why he said in his first television interview address after the Queen died, 'Harry and Meghan, we send our love.' But, you know, the love has been spurned," Bower said.

Could Harry and Meghan ever get back in their family's good graces? Bower said it'll be difficult. "His attempt at reconciliation is an attempt to get them to modify what they say to Netflix and (what) (Harry's memoir) has got, and the reason is simply that Meghan is determined on fame and fortune and doesn’t care two hoots about the royal family," he said.

Bower's comments come days after the release of Harry and Meghan on Netflix. The show dives into the Sussexes' resignation from their royal roles and move to California, as well as their personal and family lives. The first three episodes of the limited series premiered December 8, while the final three will drop on December 15.