Prince Harry's Memoir Will Acknowledge The Queen's Death

Prince Harry's memoir will discuss the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report from People. The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir SPARE was primarily written before the Queen's death on September 8th but it has been confirmed he will acknowledge her death. The book's release date was actually scheduled for the holiday season this year but was pushed to January 10th, 2023 due to her passing.



Last week, Penguin Random House's Instagram account announced the long-awaited memoir's title and release date. They also revealed the cover which features an up-close photo of the Duke of Sussex and the words "His words. His story."

"We are excited to bring to readers everywhere the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. For Harry, this is his story at last," the publisher wrote. "SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published globally on January 10, 2023."

It was previously reported that the book may be shelved due to some "truth bombs" that Harry wasn't sure he should include. Other sources previously shared that the royal family should have worries about the book as Harry is expected to spill details on his relationship with King Charles and his "somewhat tense" relationship with his stepmother, the Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are also reportedly at odds with the creators of their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One source told Page Six, “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue." They went on, "Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."

Page Six previously reported that Harry and Meghan wanted to hold the show until 2023 and continue to edit following the death of the Queen. However, Netflix has insisted that it stream in succession with the release of the fifth season of The Crown on November 5th.

The show recently released its first official trailer for the new highly-anticipated season.