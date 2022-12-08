Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has finally arrived. The first three episodes in Volume I hit the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8th, and covered the earliest days of their relationship.

While it's previously been reported that the ex-royal couple met through mutual friends, Prince Harry revealed that they actually met through Instagram. While scrolling through his feed, a photo of Markle using the Snapchat dog filter popped up and he immediately hit up their mutual friend who had posted it. "That was the first thing and I was like, 'Who is that?'" Harry said.

The show then shared private e-mails the friend sent to Meghan about meeting up with Harry. "Prince Haz" is "dying to meet you," the friend wrote to which Meghan responded, "Who is Prince Haz????"

Meghan then explained that she asked to see Harry's Instagram profile before agreeing to meet up with him. "So that's the thing. When people say, 'Did you Google him?' No, but that's your homework," she said. "You're, like, let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves. So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa."

Impressed with his feed, the two exchanged numbers and were "constantly in touch" even though Meghan said she was enjoying her time as a single woman. “I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist," she said.

The couple also revealed Harry was half an hour late for their first date due to traffic. "I was panicking, I was freaking out, I was sweating,” he revealed. Meghan revealed that she was unimpressed by his tardiness. “I didn’t know him. I was like, ‘This I’m not doing … a guy with so much of an ego that [he thinks] any girl would sit around for half an hour for you?”

Obviously, things ended up working out. Check out more of the biggest bombshells from the first volume of episodes of Harry & Meghan below: