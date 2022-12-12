Update On Mike Leach's Health Status

Mississippi State University confirmed Leach's hospitalization for "a personal health issue" in an official statement shared on its website Sunday (December 11) night, adding that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett would be "in charge of the MUS football team until Coach Leach returns."

"That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance," the school said. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

Robbie Faulk, who covers Mississippi State for 247Sports and the Starkville Daily News, tweeted that Leach, "needs a miracle" and asked his followers to "continue to pray," in an update on the coach's status Sunday night.

Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger quote-tweeted Faulk's post and added that "Mike Leach's health situation is critical."