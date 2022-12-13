Prosecutors Reveal Why Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion

“I know you’re probably never going to talk to me again, but I genuinely want you to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart," Lanez reportedly texted Meg. "I was just too drunk. Nonetheless, shit should have never happened, and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible because I genuinely just got too drunk.”



“They’d all been drinking, emotions were running high," Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said according to Rolling Stone. "What Megan and Kelsey will both tell you is what really set off the defendant was when Megan insulted his skills as a musical artist."



The shooting happened outside of Kylie Jenner's pool party in Hollywood Hills. According to prosecutors, Lanez, Meg, her former best friend Kelsey Harris and driver Jauquan Smith hopped into a black Cadillac Escalade. Smith was reportedly driving the car when he pulled over to let Meg and Kelsey out. That's when Lanez allegedly fired the gun at Meg's feet.



The defense also offered an explanation for the evidence the prosecution presented. Tory Lanez's lawyer George Mgdesyan told the court that their issues began inside the party because Meg was allegedly "jealous" that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was spending time with Jenner in the pool. Corey Gamble, Kris jenner's boyfriend, reportedly witnessed the moment and is prepared to take the wtiness stand to testify.



Lanez eventually agreed to leave the party with Meg and Kelsey. Once they got into the car, an argument ensued in which Tory claimed that he and Meg had sexual relations. Kelsey became enraged because she too was allegedly in a sexual relationship with Tory as well.



“Megan did the same thing to me when I was with DaBaby, another rapper, and when I was dating Ben Simmons, the NBA basketball player,” Mgdesyan told jurors about a statement Harris allegedly made.



Megan Thee Stallion previously denied having any kind of sexual relationship with Lanez. She's expected to testify on Tuesday along with Kelsey Harris and Lanez's bodyguard, Justin Edison. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to all charges.