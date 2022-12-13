Shaquille O'Neal is bringing the party — and some of his closest friends — to kick off Super Bowl Weekend in Scottsdale.

The NBA legend and DJ is bringing his fifth consecutive "Fun House" to the Talking Stick Resort on Friday, February 10 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for February 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium. Headliners for the music festival and carnival include Shaq aka DJ DIESEL himself, plus Snoop Dogg, Diplo and Shaq's son, DJ Myles O'Neal.

"Shaq's Fun House" is dubbed "Big Game Weekend's most over-the-top event." "Phoenix – I am back to win another Big Game Weekend championship! Part festival, part carnival, I recruited my boys Diplo & Snoop Dogg to perform, plus will be building out a massive carnival experience. Get ready for the most over the top party and celebrity filled event ever," Shaq wrote on the event's website. Furthermore, you're likely to run into a few familiar faces at the event. Previous guests include Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Migos, Patrick Mahomes, Akon, T-Pain and Tiesto, to name a few!