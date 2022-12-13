Shaq Is Bringing His Legendary Party To Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend
By Dani Medina
December 13, 2022
Shaquille O'Neal is bringing the party — and some of his closest friends — to kick off Super Bowl Weekend in Scottsdale.
The NBA legend and DJ is bringing his fifth consecutive "Fun House" to the Talking Stick Resort on Friday, February 10 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for February 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium. Headliners for the music festival and carnival include Shaq aka DJ DIESEL himself, plus Snoop Dogg, Diplo and Shaq's son, DJ Myles O'Neal.
"Shaq's Fun House" is dubbed "Big Game Weekend's most over-the-top event." "Phoenix – I am back to win another Big Game Weekend championship! Part festival, part carnival, I recruited my boys Diplo & Snoop Dogg to perform, plus will be building out a massive carnival experience. Get ready for the most over the top party and celebrity filled event ever," Shaq wrote on the event's website. Furthermore, you're likely to run into a few familiar faces at the event. Previous guests include Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Migos, Patrick Mahomes, Akon, T-Pain and Tiesto, to name a few!
Tickets, which start at $249.99, will get you in the door, plus a 6-hour open bar and complimentary gourmet bites. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday (December 15) and general admission tickets will become available Friday.
Take a look below at last year's recap from the Los Angeles "Fun House."