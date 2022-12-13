Taylor Swift Spent Her 33rd Birthday In The Studio & Fans Are Freaking Out
By Dani Medina
December 13, 2022
How did Taylor Swift spend her 33rd birthday? By making new music!
The "Lavender Haze" songstress rang in 33 trips around the sun "in the studio of course," she shared on social media on Tuesday (December 13) alongside a photo of her and Jack Antonoff, who have collaborated on music for the past decade.
Fans are freaking out about the possibility of new music on the way — probably because of the suggestive emoji (😏) she used in her caption — and understandably so! Taylor is seen sitting on the floor with a cello holding up "33" on her fingers while the Bleachers frontman strums a guitar.
"Wouldn't have it any other way," Swift wrote.
Swift recently opened up to Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh about why she's keeping so busy in the past few months. Busy is an understatement, as the "Blank Space" singer is coming off the Midnights album release accompanied by additional tracks on the 3am Edition, plus two albums in 2020, folklore and evermore. On top of that, Swift has been rerecording her entire discography and directing her own music videos.
McDonagh even asked Swift how different her writing is now compared to when she was 22 years old.
"I definitely feel more free to create now. And I'm making more albums at a more rapid pace than I ever did before, because I think the more art you create, hopefully the less pressure you put on yourself. It's just a phase I'm in right now. And everybody's different. There are people who put an album out every five years and it's brilliant and that's the way they work. And I have full respect for that. But I'm happier when I'm making things more often."
Ring in 33 with Taylor Swift and listen to Midnights below!