Taylor Swift Spent Her 33rd Birthday In The Studio & Fans Are Freaking Out

How did Taylor Swift spend her 33rd birthday? By making new music!

The "Lavender Haze" songstress rang in 33 trips around the sun "in the studio of course," she shared on social media on Tuesday (December 13) alongside a photo of her and Jack Antonoff, who have collaborated on music for the past decade.

Fans are freaking out about the possibility of new music on the way — probably because of the suggestive emoji (😏) she used in her caption — and understandably so! Taylor is seen sitting on the floor with a cello holding up "33" on her fingers while the Bleachers frontman strums a guitar.

"Wouldn't have it any other way," Swift wrote.