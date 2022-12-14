Young Thug Faces New Charges Ahead Of RICO Trial

“As of two weeks ago, that case was being resolved with a seatbelt violation,” Steel explained. “Today, now its indicted in the Fulton County Superior Court. He is being wronged by our system.”



This is the third set of charges Williams has been hit with since he was indicted back in May for allegedly violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Not long after he was arrested, authorities charged the YSL founder with seven felony offenses including Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; VGCSA-Possession Of A Schedule III, Iv Or V Controlled Substance With Intent To Distribute; Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer. He also faces three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.



Then, back in August, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office filed a separate indictment against Williams and four other members from his YSL crew. They added a new gang charge, more drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.



Young Thug and YSL's trial is set to begin on January 9 following jury selection, which will start on January 5.

