'I Am In A Tornado': Texas Driver Gets Caught Inside Storm But Stays Calm
By Ginny Reese
December 14, 2022
The National Weather Service confirmed that eight tornadoes touched down in Texas on Tuesday, December 13th. One man was caught inside one of those storms.
Fox 4 News KDFW reported that Blake Foster was driving on his way home when he heard the tornado sirens. Just moments later, he noticed that what seemed to be a tornado passed right over him. His only protection from the storm was his Toyota Tundra, and he caught it all on camera.
The video shows debris flying all around his car. Foster can be heard calmly saying, "Coming right across. I am in a tornado."
Foster later shows the carwash that was badly damaged by the storm. "Just took out this car wash," he says.
Check out the terrifying video at the link below:
“I'm in a tornado,” Blake Foster can be heard saying over the roar of the storm and debris smashing into his vehicle. https://t.co/TaeHegt2NQ— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) December 14, 2022
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth wrote on Twitter:
"Here's the 10 am update on confirmed tornadoes and the completed and ongoing storm survey efforts. So far 8 tornadoes have been confirmed, and we expect that number to rise near or above 12. More info coming later today - please be patient! #dfwwx #txwx"
Here's the 10 am update on confirmed tornadoes and the completed and ongoing storm survey efforts. So far 8 tornadoes have been confirmed, and we expect that number to rise near or above 12. More info coming later today - please be patient! #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/8rtDeM8wUn— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 14, 2022