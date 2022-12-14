'I Am In A Tornado': Texas Driver Gets Caught Inside Storm But Stays Calm

The National Weather Service confirmed that eight tornadoes touched down in Texas on Tuesday, December 13th. One man was caught inside one of those storms.

Fox 4 News KDFW reported that Blake Foster was driving on his way home when he heard the tornado sirens. Just moments later, he noticed that what seemed to be a tornado passed right over him. His only protection from the storm was his Toyota Tundra, and he caught it all on camera.

The video shows debris flying all around his car. Foster can be heard calmly saying, "Coming right across. I am in a tornado."

Foster later shows the carwash that was badly damaged by the storm. "Just took out this car wash," he says.

Check out the terrifying video at the link below: