Legend continued the show by bringing "You Deserve It All" to life. After he wrapped up, he noted that the song was co-written by Meghan Trainor. That's when he segued into his soulful version of Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas."



The multi-platinum singer-songwriter also came through with fresh songs off his LEGEND album like "Nervous" and "Wonder Woman." He also delivered a mellow version of his banger "Honey" featuring Muni Long. The crowd roared with applause before he moved on to his final song of the night "All Of Me." At one point during the performance, Legend even had the crowd sing a portion of the song.



"You sound beautiful," the singer said as he continued to play the tune on the piano.



Legend's festive set comes over a month after he delivered a special performance of his new album LEGEND. During the event, he told Shay Diddy exactly how he felt about releasing the double LP.



"I'm so grateful for the journey I've been on," Legend said. "I felt like this was the time to say 'This album is me. It's a double album. It's so representative of who I am, all that's been poured into me musical influences, inspirations, all the loves in my life. This is so much me on this album that I wanted to self-title this album so I'm just going to call it LEGEND, and hopefully you all feel what we've created and love what we've created."

