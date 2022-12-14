Video Shows Superfan Clipper Darrell Getting Knocked Out At Game

By Jason Hall

December 14, 2022

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows Los Angeles Clippers superfan 'Clipper Darrell' getting knocked out during an altercation at Crypto.com Arena during Monday's (December 12) win against the Boston Celtics.

The footage, which was shared by TMZ Sports, shows Darrell -- whose full name is Darrell Bailey -- involved in an argument with a security guard.

The security guard -- wearing a red polo -- is then seen attempting to prevent Bailey -- wearing his famous half-red and half-blue suit -- putting his elbow near Bailey's neck to stop him from entering the arena concourse, to which Bailey responds by swiping at the man's arm to get it off him.

The security guard is then seen swinging a balled up fist and connecting with Bailey's jaw, which causes the superfan to crash into a nearby trash can and appear to lose consciousness.

Crypto.com Arena President Lee Zeidman shared an official statement to TMZ Sports in response to the incident, which confirmed that it would be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Clipper Darrell became involved in a verbal and then physical altercation," Zeidman said via TMZ Sports. "After receiving immediate medical attention, Darryl was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment."

"An investigation of the incident was launched which determined the employee’s behavior to be a direct violation of our training and approved responses resulting in the immediate termination and arrest of the employee by the LAPD."

Bailey told TMZ that he was suffering from headaches and still in pain as of Wednesday (December 14) morning, which has caused him to take medication to alleviate the symptoms.

