Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Sing Olivia Rodrigo At Her First Recital

The post got reactions from fellow vocalist Mandy Moore who wrote, "Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar." This isn't the first time fans have been wowed by Willow's vocal abilities. Back when she was just 9 years old, Pink shared a video of her singing their duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine." Later that same year, Willow joined her mom for a jaw-dropping aerial performance of the song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where Pink was also honored with the Icon Award.

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party back in May 2021, Pink sang Willow's praises after they collaborated on the song. "She's so fearless. I mean, she's really sweet, she's up for anything, but honestly, she couldn't care less," Pink said of her daughter's reaction to the song's success. "I said to her the other day, I said, 'Babe, how do you feel? You have a number one record in the Netherlands!' And she's like, 'Where's that?' I was like, 'Amsterdam.' She goes, 'Oh, I love that city. Can I watch Avatar?' And I was like, uh, yeah. Sure.'"