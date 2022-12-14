Watch Selena Gomez Manifest Her Golden Globe Nomination In Old Interview

Selena Gomez was nominated for her first Golden Globe earlier this week and now she's revealed that she manifested the nod over 10 years ago. The singer/actress received a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her work on Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building at the 80th annual Golden Globe awards ceremony.

The star took to TikTok to share a clip from an 11-year-old interview with the KTLA Morning Show in which the interviewer asks if she'd like to win a Grammy. "I think it would be an honor, of course," Selena replied, "but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl."