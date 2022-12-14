Watch Selena Gomez Manifest Her Golden Globe Nomination In Old Interview
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 14, 2022
Selena Gomez was nominated for her first Golden Globe earlier this week and now she's revealed that she manifested the nod over 10 years ago. The singer/actress received a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her work on Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building at the 80th annual Golden Globe awards ceremony.
The star took to TikTok to share a clip from an 11-year-old interview with the KTLA Morning Show in which the interviewer asks if she'd like to win a Grammy. "I think it would be an honor, of course," Selena replied, "but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl."
@selenagomez
Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
"Dreams do come true!!" Gomez wrote in the caption of the post. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream." At the start of this year, Selena was also nominated for her very first Grammy at the 2022 awards ceremony with her album Revelación getting a nod for Best Latin Pop Album.
Another Grammy nod may be in the future as she's preparing to release the follow-up to that album sometime soon. During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, December 5th, host Jimmy Fallon asked if the rumors of a new album are true.
"That's accurate," Selena responded before suggesting that her new album will be different than others. "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs. But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." Fallon followed up by asking when fans can expect to hear the fun new songs, Selena revealed, "Hopefully next year."