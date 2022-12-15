December 15 In Hip-Hop History: Dr. Dre Drops His Debut Album 'The Chronic'

Shortly after its release, The Chronic earned several notable nominations including Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Nothin' But a G Thang" and Best Rap Solo Performance for "Let Me Ride" at the 1994 Grammy Awards. Dre only won the award for the latter nomination. The album went triple platinum nearly a year after its release. It would go to earn an even more prestigious honor decades later.



In 2019, The Chronic was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry. It was formally inducted in March 2020. Since then, the album has been removed from streaming services by Death Row Records' new owner Snoop Dogg. There's still no update on when it will make its return to streaming.